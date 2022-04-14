Lori Vallow Daybell: Idaho sheriff releases new mugshot of ‘doomsday cult’ mom after months in mental hospital

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Idaho authorities released a new mugshot Thursday of alleged “doomsday” cult mom and child murder suspect Lori Vallow Daybell, who returned to jail in Madison County after spending months in a hospital undergoing mental health treatments to ready her for trial.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell are accused of murder and other charges in the deaths of multiple family members – including her two children.

Investigators found the remains of her missing children, 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, buried on Daybell’s ranch in Idaho after the couple had decamped to Hawaii in 2021.

Also dead are Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, who died just two weeks before the couple got married, and Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who died in a 2019 shooting at the hands of her brother, Alex Cox. He died in 2019.

An Idaho judge on Wednesday said Vallow was finally competent to stand trial after spending months in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

She arrived in Madison County Thursday, where she posed for a new booking photo with sunken eyes and straightened blonde hair.

Police in Kauai, Hawaii, arrested her on Feb. 20, 2020 on an Idaho warrant after she failed to comply with a court order demanding the whereabouts of her children, who had been missing since Sept. 23, 2019. By March 5 of that year, she was extradited back to the mainland U.S. to face trial.

Photos show Hawaii police leading her away in handcuffs after her arrest. At the time, she was wearing a dark Kauai hoodie, black yoga pants and red tortoiseshell glasses. Within days, police brought her to a Hawaii airport to be extradited to Idaho.

Then in June 2020, investigators uncovered her children’s remains, and prosecutors brought new charges alleging Vallow and her husband had conspired to conceal or destroy their bodies.

Vallow reportedly believed she was “a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020,” according to divorce documents Charles Vallow filed before his death. Daybell has written several apocalyptic novels based loosely on Mormon theology. Both were involved in a group that promotes preparedness for the biblical end-times.

