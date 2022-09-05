Lori Lightfoot doubts Gov. Abbott’s faith as migrant buses arrive in Chicago: ‘He professes to be a Christian’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cast doubt on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith in remarks denouncing the Texas Republican busing migrants from the southern border up to the Windy City.

“He professes to be a Christian,” Lightfoot said at a press conference on Sunday. “This is not the Christianity and the teachings of the Bible that I know. And I think religious leaders all across the country are standing up and denouncing exactly this.”

Lightfoot held a press conference after about 50 more migrants bused from Texas reached Chicago over Labor Day weekend. Abbott has been sending buses of migrants to liberal cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City since April.

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans — and Americans — at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Abbott said last week when announcing the first buses of migrants reached Chicago.

“To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them.”

Lightfoot has slammed the decision as “racist” and added in her remarks Sunday that the policy was “unpatriotic.”

“I think it’s decidedly unpatriotic and un-American,” she said. “I understand the pressures that the people of Texas and some of the other border states are under. We see that on a daily basis. But the thing to do is not this. This is creating a human crisis. And treating people without dignity, without respect, it’s not who we are as Americans.”

Lightfoot’s remarks echo those of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said the busing of migrants at Abbott’s direction to New York is “horrific.”

The Center for Immigration Studies published a report in June finding the “foreign-born population” in the U.S. had increased by more than 2 million since President Biden took office. In May alone, the number of migrant encounters at the southern border hit a new record at 239,416 encounters.

Conservative leaders in border states and across the country have slammed Biden for his immigration policies, including ending the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, announcing an ultimately-failed plan to offer citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants at the start of his presidential tenure, loosening border enforcement policies, among other issues.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment Monday morning on Lightfoot’s Sunday remarks on his faith.

Abbott’s office has previously directed Democratic leaders of cities where the migrants are being bused to take the issue up with the president and secure the border.

“What’s horrific is the thousands of illegal immigrants overrunning and overwhelming our border communities with populations smaller than a New York City borough, and Mayor Adams is hypocritically upset about welcoming a few dozen into his sanctuary city,” Abbott press secretary Renae Eze told Fox News Digital last month.

“If the mayor wants a solution to this crisis, he should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border–something the President continues failing to do,” she added.