close

Video

WARNING: SOME DETAILS MAY BE DISTURBING

FIRST ON FOX: Longtime CNN producer John Griffin attempted to pay off witnesses, offered a woman $30,000 for a “mother daughter weekend with me,” and told authorities that he was “ashamed” when he was arrested for allegedly abusing a 9-year-old girl and enticing other minors, U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Nikolas Kerest wrote in a motion for detention ahead of Griffin’s arraignment on Wednesday.

The prosecutor laid out the “substantial” evidence against Griffin in the motion, which asks the judge to hold Griffin in jail without bail while his case is pending.

“Griffin has tried to deceive, delete, and spend his way out of being held accountable,” the prosecutor wrote. “He is a wealthy man who will be desperate to avoid facing justice.”

Griffin’s attorney, David Kirby, declined to comment on the court filing.

John Griffin’s mugshot following an arrest for allegedly driving drunk in October 2020. (Vermont State Police)

Last year, Griffin sought out women who identified as sexually submissive and tried to persuade them to allow him to “train” their minor daughters.

He told one parent that he “had trained girls as young as seven years of age,” according to the filing.

EXCLUSIVE: LONGTIME CNN PRODUCER JOHN GRIFFIN HAD MARITAL TROUBLE PRIOR TO SEX TRAFFICKING ARREST

One woman, who was the mother of a 9-year-old girl, flew from Nevada to Boston to stay at Griffin’s Vermont ski house in July 2020, according to authorities.

While the woman and her minor daughter were at the home, Griffin viewed “web-pages featuring pornographic videos about sex with mothers and daughters.”

“The evidence against Griffin also includes a video captured by a drone operated by Griffin as it returned to Griffin’s Ludlow ski house shortly after 5am on July 20, 2020, showing the completely naked nine-year-old girl, standing immediately next to Griffin in his underwear,” the motion reads.