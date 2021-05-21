Long Island smoke shop owner found murdered in his store

A Suffolk County smoke shop owner was found murdered inside his store Wednesday.

Kinshuk Patel, 33, was found inside the Dapper Smoke Shop in Lindenhurst, by a family member who grew concerned after being unable to contact him, according to ABC 7.

He was reportedly pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, and officials ruled his death a homicide.

Patel left behind two children and a wife, his aunt told the station.

“He’s the kindest soul I’ve ever known,” Trupti Patel reportedly said. “Always, always, always smiling.”

The cause of death has not been released, and there was no immediate word on any arrests in the case.

