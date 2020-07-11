Long Island police rescue kitten from storm drain

A Long Island police officer came to the rescue of a little black kitten that had fallen into a storm drain.

It happened Friday evening in the town of Terryville, 60 miles east of New York City, as Tropical Storm Fay was dumping several inches of rain on the area.

Suffolk County Police Department officer Michael Viruet wiggled down into the drain and was able to snag the soaked kitten with a long net pole after several minutes of trying, authorities said.

Viruet is assigned to the Emergency Services Unit.

The kitten could be heard meowing on video of the rescue that was recorded by a local news crew.

“Oh, he’s so little,” a woman could be heard saying.

The kitten’s reversal in fortune continued when it was adopted by a person with a home on the block, The Associated Press reported.

