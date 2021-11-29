FOX News 

Long Island blast being investigated by cops, FBI over concerns it could be prelude to something else

Authorities in New York‘s Long Island are investigating a blast that left a crater and was felt miles away Sunday. Police are working with the FBI on the probe, to determine whether it could have been a prelude to something bigger.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the explosion occurred on Fox Island, off the coast of West Babylon, around 11:40 a.m. when a device was detonated. Authorities received nearly three dozen 911 calls, the department told Fox News.

An explosion on Fox Island in New York left a crater. Authorities have partnered with the FBI to investigate.
(Suffolk County Police Department )

No injuries were reported. Fox News has reached out to the FBI.

Investigators are not ruling out the idea that the incident may have been a test run for something bigger, such as a possible terrorist attack.

“Terrorism is always a concern because people do test devices before using them,” a police spokeswoman told Fox News. “The SCPD is investigating with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force on this investigation.”

Authorities are searching for a boat seen leaving around the time of the blast.
(Suffolk County Police Department )

The blast left a crater on the north side of the island that measured 4 feet wide and 2 feet deep. Authorities are seeking a boat seeing leaving from the area at the time.

It was described as 23 feet long with stripes.

Investigators have ruled out a sonic boom by an aircraft.