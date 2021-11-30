California State University Long Beach invited students and staff to take part in a “debrief” event of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial where “Counseling and Psychological Services staff will be present.”

“Join us for a facilitated conversation to debrief the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. This discussion is hosted by the Division of Student Affairs and is open to all CSULB students, staff, & faculty,” the event flyer reads.

“**Counseling and Psychological Services staff will be present,” the flyer notes.

The event was held last Monday in a virtual setting, and school spokesman Jim Milbury described the forum as “unstructured” in a comment to The College Fix. It was hosted by team members from the school’s Student Affairs Division.

“When there are higher-profile events and issues in the public discourse, it is not uncommon for our university to provide spaces for our campus community to discuss those topics,” Milbury said.

Milbury did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for additional comment on the event Tuesday morning.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted this month of all five charges he faced, including first degree homicide, related to the shooting deaths of two men and the injury of another in Kenosha last year.

His attorneys argued he was acting in self-defense in August 2020 during the second night of civil unrest sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police.

The acquittal sparked some protests in cities such as New York and in California’s Bay Area, while college campuses have held similar events to California State University Long Beach’s debrief.

Fitchburg State University in Massachusetts hosted several “processing” spaces segregated by race following the verdict. In the school’s announcement, it also erroneously stated that Jacob Blake was killed. Blake is alive and paralyzed from the waist down.

“The Center for Diversity and Inclusiveness is creating space for our community to process the ‘not guilty’ on all accounts verdict in the Kenosha, Wisconsin case where Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois native shot and killed two people protesting the wrongful death of Jacob Blake in 2020. Kyle was acquitted of all charges in the case after driving to Wisconsin with an automatic rifle,” the announcement read.

While New York University Dean Neil Guterman, as the College Fix reported, said in a statement that the school’s staff and students “stand in solidarity with those protesting against racial injustice, and share the pain at the outcome of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.”

He also invited students to call a hotline if they need to speak with a counselor.

“I am thinking of you all as we process this latest injustice and redouble our commitment to advance social justice and racial equity,” wrote Guterman.