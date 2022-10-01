London coroner rules 14-year-old girl’s death suicide resulting from social media: ‘The Wild West era is over’

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A London coroner has ruled a 14-year-old girl’s 2017 death a suicide resulting from harmful social media posts.

The ruling came Friday at the conclusion of an inquest — or a judicial inquiry — into Molly Rosswell’s death five years ago, according to The Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) made in the 14-year-old’s memory to prevent suicide among people under 25.

Coroner Andrew Walker of the Northern District of Greater London said her death was “an act of self harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content.”

PRINCE WILLIAM CALLS FOR IMPROVED SAFETY ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER CORONER IMPLICATES PLATFORMS IN GIRL’S DEATH

Walker said the online material Molly viewed on platforms including Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “should not have been available for a child to see.”

The ruling was the first of its kind in placing direct blame for the child’s official death on social media, rather than simply correlating the two.

ONLINE DANGERS ARE RAMPANT FOR KIDS TODAY – WHY PARENTS MUST KEEP THEM CYBER SAFE

“The inquest has demonstrated very clearly the significant dangers social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest present in the absence of any effective regulation,” MRF said in a Friday statement. “This shows that if government and tech platforms take action on the issues raised in the inquest, it will have a positive effect on the mental well-being of young people, which is the key aim of the Molly Rose Foundation.”

“For social media, the Wild West era is over,” the foundation added.

In response to the ruling, Molly’s father, Ian Russell, said Friday that “there is always hope” no matter how “dark it seems.”

“[I]f you’re struggling, please speak to someone you trust or one of the many support organizations, rather than engage with online content that may be harmful,” he said, according to MRF.

POLICE WARN ABOUT ‘SCHOOL PHOTO’ TREND OF OVERSHARING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“Thank you, Molly, for being my daughter. Thank you,” he continued. “We should not be sitting here. This should not happen because it does not need to happen. We told this story in the hope that change would come about.”

A spokeswoman for Meta — the parent company for Facebook and Instagram — said in a statement following the conclusion that the company is “committed to ensuring that Instagram is a positive experience for everyone, particularly teenagers” and would “carefully consider the coroner’s full report.”

Pinterest has apologized for the content it promoted to Molly via email, including “10 depression pins you might like” and “depression recovery, depressed girl and more pins trending on Pinterest,” according to BBC.

MRF said the conclusion of the inquest into the 14-year-old’s death is, “[a]t its heart, this is about online safety.”

The ruling garnered national and international attention. Even Prince William issued a statement on the matter.

“No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell and his family have been through,” William tweeted from the official Prince and Princess of Wales account. “They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Social media and video-sharing platforms contain content showing suicidal ideation, self-harm material, and general reflections on depression, according to the U.K.’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC). A teenager may view that kind of content on top of more mainstream material featuring videos and images of their peers, as well as influencers and models, which may prompt young users to make flawed comparisons between themselves and the material they view online.

“The ruling should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley – tech companies must expect to be held to account when they put the safety of children second to commercial decisions. The magnitude of this moment for children everywhere cannot be understated,” NSPCC Executive Director Sir Peter Wanless said in a statement. “Molly’s family will forever pay the price of Meta and Pinterest’s abject failure to protect her from content no child should see, but the Online Safety Bill is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reverse this imbalance between families and big tech.”