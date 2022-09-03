Liza Fletcher investigation: Urgent call to prayer requested as teacher remains missing

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As authorities continue to search for missing teacher Liza Fletcher, her Memphis community and the church she attends have issued urgent calls to prayer for her safety.

Fletcher, 34, went on a routine morning jog around 4:30 a.m. Friday but did not return and has not been seen since. She is believed to have been abducted and multiple agencies, including the FBI, are searching for her.

“URGENT CALL TO PRAYER,” Second Presbyterian Church wrote on Facebook. “Church family, as you may have seen on many news outlets, one of our members, Eliza (Liza) Fletcher, was reportedly abducted at 4:30am this morning while on a run. Please join us in praying for Liza’s safety, and that she will be found soon.”

“Please also pray for her family, the church added, noting parishioners are welcome to visit the church to pray. “The Sanctuary is open for prayer through this afternoon.”

Hutchison School, a private college prep school where Fletcher graduated from in 2006, similarly encouraged community members and others to pray for her swift return.

“Hutchison family, we ask that you please join us in praying for the safe return of Liza Wellford Fletcher ’06. She was abducted this morning near the University of Memphis while running. She is a beloved alumna, and we pray for her safety and for her family,” the school wrote.

Many people responded to both posts with prayers and well wishes.

“Praying fervently for God to protect her and break the will of the abductor so that she would be freed safe and without injury,” one account commented.

“Praying for her safe return,” said another.

Investigators say that as the junior kindergarten teacher ran down a stretch of Central Avenue near the University of Memphis, she was “abducted and forced into a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV.”

Memphis police told Fox News Digital Friday evening that the husband and the couple’s two children were OK.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.