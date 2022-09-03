Liza Fletcher abduction: Timeline of the Memphis teacher’s disappearance

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis kindergarten teacher and 34-year-old mom known as Liza to her loved ones, was abducted Friday while she was out for an early morning run.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still searching for Fletcher, and a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Here’s a timeline of events surrounding her disappearance:

Sept. 2 at 4 a.m.

Fletcher, an avid runner who has qualified for the Boston Marathon, goes for a run around 4 a.m. She takes her usual route near the University of Memphis, according to authorities.

While running down a stretch of Central Avenue around 4:20 a.m., she is “abducted and forced into a mid-sized, dark-colored SUV.”

Sept. 2 at 7:45 a.m.

MPD receives two phone calls –one from Fletcher’s husband, Richard Fletcher III, who reported her missing after she did not come home from her run, and one from the University of Memphis.

Police find some of Fletcher’s belongings at the scene on Central Avenue. They are also told that a male approached Fletcher and forced her into a dark SUV after a struggle.



The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later identifies the vehicle as a GMC Terrain.

Sept. 2, afternoon

MPD says in a Friday afternoon news briefing that the department is not aware of any connection between Fletcher’s abduction and reports from the start of the semester that someone had been harassing members of the University of Memphis’ women’s cross-country team as they ran in the area.

Investigators have described the suspect in Fletcher’s disappearance as male.

Later on, authorities took a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer from in front of Fletcher’s home, according to FOX 13 Memphis.

Fletcher is described as a White woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 137 pounds. She was wearing a pink athletic top and purple running shorts, with her hair up and a matching headband.

Anyone with information related to the abduction is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

