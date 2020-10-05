Live Updates: Trump's coronavirus diagnosis, recovery
White House physician Sean Conley said President Trump’s condition improved on Sunday after the president experienced significant oxygen drops on Friday and Saturday.
The White House on Sunday also released a new photograph of Trump working out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Trump might be able to be discharged from the hospital on Monday.
