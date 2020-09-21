Live Updates: Tropical Storm Beta crawls towards Texas and Louisiana
Tropical Storm Beta, in an especially busy 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, is crawling off the coast of Texas and Louisiana and threatens to bring flash flooding to areas still impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Beta could bring up to 20 inches of rain to some areas of those states over the next several days. It was set to make landfall along Texas’ central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night.
