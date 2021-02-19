LIVE UPDATES: Texas has some electricity restored, as water issues continue

Power was restored to some homes and businesses in Texas on Thursday following a deadly winter storm that is now headed eastward.

About 325,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power, down from about 3 million a day earlier.

Water issues, however, appeared to be growing, as about 13 million people — nearly half the state’s population — were under advisories to boil water before using it.

FAST FACTS Water pressure fell after lines froze, and many people left faucets dripping to prevent pipes from icing over

More than three dozen people have died while trying to keep warm

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that residents in his state were “not out of the woods,” as temperatures were still well below freezing statewide.

The storms also left more than 320,000 homes and businesses without power in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. About 70,000 power outages persisted after an ice storm in eastern Kentucky, while nearly 67,000 were without electricity in West Virginia.

