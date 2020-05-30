LIVE UPDATES: Riots break out across America after George Floyd death

All Times ET

9:55 — The New York Post reports one man was arrested in lower Manhattan tonight and accused of punching an NYPD sergeant in the head with brass knuckles. Police have also deployed pepper spray at an “unruly” demonstration of more than 1,000 people outside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

9:50 p.m. — Earlier tonight, the White House was placed on lockdown for more than an hour as hundreds of protesters gathered in Lafayette Park. The demonstators chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot!”, “Who are you protecting?”, and “F— Donald Trump!”

9:43 p.m. — Fox News’ Mike Tobin reports that an impromptu march has broken out in Minneapolis as authorities enforcing an 8 p.m. CT curfew have retreated.

9:40 p.m. — Good evening and welcome to our ongoing coverage of riots that have broken out across America following the death of George Floyd. Washington D.C., Brooklyn, and Atlanta are just a few of the places that have seen unrest as the sun went down tonight.