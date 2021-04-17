LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue across US in wake of police shootings

Protests continued in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Chicago and elsewhere across the U.S. on Friday night as demonstrators call for justice following the fatal police shootings of Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and others.

Wright was allegedly shot and killed Sunday by Brooklyn Center police officer who has since resigned and been arrested and charged in the death.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets near the Brooklyn Center police station for six straight nights.

Nearby Minneapolis is also bracing for potential unrest as the Derek Chauvin murder trial comes to a close. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killed George Floyd last May.

Chicago protesters are also calling for justice in the police pursuit shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

Protesters have also marched through the streets in Chicago after this week’s release of body camera footage of last month’s fatal police shooting of Adam Toledo, 13.