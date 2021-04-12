LIVE UPDATES: Prosecutors in Derek Chauvin trial may rest their case within days

Prosecutors in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial could be days away from resting their case after dramatic testimony on Friday from Minnesota’s chief medical examiner who conducted the autopsy on George Floyd’s body.

Dr. Andrew Baker, chief medical examiner for Hennepin County, said the way police held Floyd down and compressed his neck “was just more than Mr. Floyd could take,” given the condition of his heart.

Monday marks the beginning of the third week of the trial.

Mary Moriarty, a former Hennepin County chief public defender, told KARE 11 that the state could call upon another medical witness and employ a ‘Spark of Life’ testimony, which would allow Floyd’s relatives to “talk about who the person was in life.”

FAST FACTS Chauvin, 45, is charged with second and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. Defense attorney Eric Nelson has argued that the now-fired White officer did what he was trained to do and that Floyd’s death was caused by illegal drugs and underlying medical problems.

It remains to be seen if the defense will call Chauvin to the stand.

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial throughout the week. In addition to programming on the Fox News Channel, Fox News Digital will provide livestreams of the proceeding at FoxNews.com.

Follow below for more updates on the trial. Mobile users click here.