LIVE UPDATES: Nor'easter brings heavy snow, high winds, dangerous driving to Northeast

A major pre-winter storm hammered the Northeast as a high-impact nor’easter on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow, strong winds, coastal flooding, and dangerous driving conditions.

The storm was expected to bring up to a foot of snow from central Pennsylvania, into southern New York and New England between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“Confidence is high that this major winter storm will result in significant impacts including travel disruptions and power outages,” the NWS added.

The first major snowfall to hit the East Coast already led to a massive traffic pileup in central Pennsylvania that left at least two dead. The NWS added that, at times, snow could fall at the rate of 2 inches per hour or more.

FAST FACTS Storm totals could approach 2 feet in the Poconos, located in eastern Pennsylvania, and the Catskills, located in southern New York

Officials in New York City braced for the biggest storm in about three years

Officials said they didn’t expect the storm to disrupt coronavirus vaccine distribution, which started Monday for frontline health care workers.

Follow below for more updates on the storm. Mobile users click here.