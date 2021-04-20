LIVE UPDATES: Jury deliberations begin after closing arguments in Derek Chauvin trial

The fate of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin accused of killing George Floyd is now in the hands of jurors.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys ended closing arguments Monday after making their cases to jurors following weeks of testimony amid nationwide concerns over potential unrest that could follow once a verdict is reached.

Judge Peter Cahill said the court is in recess, “until we hear from the jury.” Jury deliberation could take hours, days, or weeks. The jury consists of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial.

FAST FACTS Second-degree murder requires prosecutors to prove Chauvin intended to harm Floyd.



Third-degree murder requires proof that Chauvin’s actions were “eminently dangerous” and done with indifference to loss of life.



Second-degree manslaughter requires jurors to believe that he caused Floyd’s death through negligence and consciously took the chance of causing severe injury or death.

Chauvin is charged with second-and third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of Floyd on May 25, 2020. The charges require the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.

At the end of the day’s proceedings, defense attorney Eric Nelson voiced concerns over the impartiality of the jury given the media attention the case has received. He also cited comments from Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who has voiced support for protesters in Minnesota.

“I just don’t know how this jury can really be… that they are free from the taint of this,” Nelson told Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill. “Now that we U.S. representatives threatening acts of in relation to this specific case. It’s mind-boggling.”

