LIVE UPDATES: Indianapolis FedEx facility shooting leaves 8 dead, attacker’s identity unknown

A mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday night has left at least eight people dead and several others injured, police say.

The shooter who opened fire at the facility near the city’s airport also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Genae Cook. That person, as of Friday morning, has yet to be publicly identified.

Police say five people have been hospitalized following the gunfire, including one person with critical injuries. FedEx employees are among the dead, the company has confirmed.

