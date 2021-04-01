LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin trail continues Thursday

Witness testimony is expected to resume Thursday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin.

Meanwhile, a key witness who was with George Floyd on the day he died, has informed the court that he will invoke the Fifth Amendment if asked to testify in Chauvin’s trial. The Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office filed a notice on behalf of Morries Lester Hall, 42, who was in the car with Floyd when police approached him for allegedly using a fake $20 bill at Cup Foods in Minneapolis.

“Mr. Morries Lester Hall, through undersigned counsel, hereby provides notice to all parties in this matter that if called to testify he will invoke his fifth amendment privilege against self-incrimination,” said a notice filed by Assistant Public Defender Adrienne Cousins. “Therefore, counsel for Mr. Hall respectfully moves this court to quash the subpoena … and release Mr. Hall from any obligations therein.”

On Wednesday, jurors saw police officers’ body camera footage showing how an initial confrontation over an alleged misdemeanor last May led to Floyd’s death.

A transcript from the officers’ body camera footage in the moments leading up to Floyd’s death was also released. The dialogue took place between Floyd and Minneapolis police officers Alex Kueng, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter.

FAST FACTS A cashier told his manager that he believed Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to pay for a pack of cigarettes



The most serious charge against Chauvin carries up to 40 years in prison

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin appeared on video pressing his knee to the man’s neck on May 25 last year. Prosecutors say Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Prosecutors contend that Floyd’s death was caused by Chauvin’s knee. The defense has argued that Chauvin did what he was trained to do, and instead blame Floyd’s illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure, and the adrenaline flowing through his body.

Chauvin, 44, spent 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department and racked up multiple medals for bravery as well as 17 civilian complaints against him.

Wednesday was the third day of trial proceedings in the case involving Chauvin.

