LIVE UPDATES: Derek Chauvin murder trial continues Wednesday

The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin is set to resume Wednesday morning.

Defense testimony is expected to resume after motion hearings, which will begin at 8:45 a.m. local time. Judge Peter A. Cahill expects the defense could finish its case by Thursday.

Chauvin, 45, is on trial for the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25

On Tuesday, Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa, California officer took the stand and said that police only need to have a reasonable fear that there’s a threat and act accordingly.

Brodd added that he doesn’t believe Chauvin and the other officers used deadly force when they pinned Floyd on his stomach, with his hands cuffed behind his back and Chauvin’s knee on his neck or neck area for what prosecutors say was 9 1/2 minutes.

FAST FACTS

Several top Minneapolis police officials, including the police chief, have testified that Chauvin used excessive force and violated his training.

Minneapolis Park Police Officer Peter Chang, who helped at the scene that day also testified. He said he saw a “crowd” growing across the street that “was becoming more loud and aggressive, a lot of yelling across the street.”

Defense attorney, Eric Nelson played two clips from Chang’s body-worn camera on May 25, 2020. The second video shows Shawanda Hill, who was in the SUV with Floyd before his ill-fated encounter with Chauvin, asking, “What is he doing?” presumably referring to Floyd as police try to get him into the police vehicle.

She testified that Floyd “instantly grabbed the wheel and he was like, ‘Please, please, don’t kill me. Please, please, don’t shoot me. Don’t shoot me. What did I do? Just tell me what I did.'”

Fox News will present coverage surrounding the historic trial throughout the week. In addition to programming on the Fox News Channel, Fox News Digital will provide livestreams of the proceeding at FoxNews.com.

Follow below for more updates on the trial. Mobile users click here.