FOX News 

LIVE UPDATES: Deadly wildfires rage in Western states

admin
close
Video

Thousands of homes threatened by Western wildfires

Weather conditions spark major wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington; Jeff Paul reports from Monrovia, California.

Deadly, fast-moving wildfires continued to rage across California, Oregon and Washington early Friday, spurring evacuations and threatening homes.

Follow below for our latest news on the wildfires. Mobile users click here: