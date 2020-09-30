Live Updates: California wildfires rage

Fires in Northern California killed three people, destroyed homes, and prompted thousands to evacuate in a state already impacted by wildfires in recent months.

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini said three people died as a result of the Zogg Fire, which spread over 23 square miles by Monday and saw more than 1,200 people evacuated in Shasta County. The fast-moving Glass Fire in Napa County also erupted on Sunday, with the cause for both fires under investigation.

