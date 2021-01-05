Live Updates: AOC slams Nebraska gov as 'racist' over plan to disallow meatpackers Covid vaccine

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., labeled Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts “racist” after his comments about undocumented workers at meatpacking plants not being covered in his state’s vaccine distribution plan.

“Imagine being so racist that you go out of your way to ensure that the people who prepare *your* food are unvaccinated,” the “Squad” leader tweeted in response to a clip from Ricketts’ press conference.

“Illegal immigrants are not permitted to work in those facilities, so I don’t think that will be a problem,” he said Monday.

“Again, you’re supposed to be a legal resident of the country to be able to be working in those plants so I do not expect that illegal immigrants will be part of the vaccine with that program,” Ricketts added.

The state plans for meatpacking workers to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B, along with utility workers, educators and others.

The state, currently in Phase 1A, has administered more than 36,000 doses of the vaccine to frontline workers. Phase 1B is expected to begin later this month.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, at least 14% of meatpacking workers in Nebraska are undocumented.

