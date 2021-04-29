LIVE UPDATES: Andrew Brown Jr protests continue into 8th night in North Carolina

Protesters in Elizabeth City, N.C., took to the streets for the eighth straight night on Wednesday to voice their frustrations after a judge ruled earlier that the body camera footage showing deputies shooting and killing a Black man does not need to immediately be released.

“Say his name! Andrew Brown! Hands up! Don’t shoot!” the protesters chanted, according to the News & Observer. Andrew Carter, a reporter for the paper, posted that five people were arrested.

ABC 11 reported that officers from that city’s police force began making arrests about three hours after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew took effect. The report said most of the crowd of about 100 demonstrators had dispersed by the time.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.