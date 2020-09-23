LIVE COVERAGE: Beta weakens into a post-tropical cyclone, threat of flooding remains

Beta weakened into a post-tropical cyclone late Tuesday, and may still bring flooding over portions of the upper Texas coast into the lower Mississippi River Valley.

The storm was located about 40 miles west-southwest of Galveston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Beta made landfall as a tropical storm over Texas Monday night.

Follow below for the latest updates. Mobile users click here.