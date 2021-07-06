Lit firework thrown at Nashville driver caught on video

Startling video has emerged of an individual throwing a lit firework into a stopped convertible at an intersection in Nashville on the Fourth of July.

The dash cam footage, which was obtained by WKRN, begins with a white sedan pulling up alongside the victim’s vehicle. Someone in the sedan’s rear passenger-side seat then lights a firework, rolls down their car’s window and tosses it at the driver of the convertible.

As the firework is seen exploding inside the convertible, the sedan speeds off and makes a left turn at a red light.

Kathy Kirby told WKRN that her son was driving the car that was targeted.

“He quickly reached back and picked it up to try and toss it away,” she said, describing her son’s reaction as he was hit in the head by the firework. “It burned him and he dropped it.”

“It blew up then, first a small explosion and then a large very loud one,” she also told WKRN.

Fox News has reached out the Nashville Metro Police Department for comment.