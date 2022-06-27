Liberals rage over Kamala Harris’ SCOTUS tweet, GOP rep says Pelosi ‘pushed’ daughter and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FRIENDLY FIRE – Liberals rage after Kamala Harris’ tweet addressing Supreme Court abortion ruling. Continue reading …

SPEAKER SHOVE? – GOP rep says Nancy Pelosi ‘pushed’ her daughter during photo op. Continue reading …

COURT-PACKING PUSH – WH clarifies Biden’s stance on adding justices to Supreme Court. Continue reading …

DEFAULT DISTRESS – Western sanctions force Russia to face issues not seen in over 100 years. Continue reading …

‘NO ROBIN HOOD’ – Americans stealing gas, reselling it across the U.S. as prices surge. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘NOT MY FIRST RODEO’ – Gov. Kristi Noem on fighting woke politics over July 4th fireworks at Mt. Rushmore in her new book. Continue reading …

‘WILL NOT SUCCEED’ – Sec. of State Antony Blinken says Putin has ‘already failed’ in strategic objective to end Ukraine’s independence. Continue reading …

‘A MEDICAL DECISION’ – Stacey Abrams refuses to say whether she supports restrictions on abortions up to 9 months. Continue reading …

‘LION’S SHARE OF CREDIT’ – South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham praises Trump after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade. Continue reading …

MEDIA

HIGH COST OF PUBLIC RECORDS – School districts pricing out parents on record requests by charging tens of thousands in ‘exorbitant fees.’ Continue reading …

CONSEQUENTIAL DECISION – ABC’s Terry Moran says ‘women will die’ because of Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade. Continue reading …

‘NEED TO REASSESS’ – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests pro-life Democrats should no longer serve. Continue reading …

SUPREME REVENGE – NY Times op-ed lays out plan to ‘discipline’ SCOTUS over Roe v. Wade. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – ‘We look back on the one thing we cannot change and spend less time on the one thing we can change, which is what is left of today and tomorrow,’ Fox News host says. Continue reading …

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host: Democrats say ‘follow the science’ about everything but Roe. Continue reading …

STEVE HILTON – It’s time to ‘fully’ return power to the states: ‘That is the next revolution we need,’ Fox News host says. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

KEEN INSIGHT – On PTSD Awareness Day, important help for veterans, military service members in search of better sleep. Continue reading …

‘IT WAS AN ABSOLUTE HONOR’ – Queen Elizabeth II photographer reflects on capturing ‘most famous woman in the world.’ Continue reading …

‘MOST EGREGIOUS JUDICIAL DISTORTION’ – Judicial Crisis Network president argues courageous Supreme Court’s abortion ruling makes history as dissenters made no serious attempt to support Roe. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Roe v. Wade reversed almost 200 years of American jurisprudence — there is not a word in the Constitution, not one about abortion. There’s not a word in the Federalist Papers about abortion.”

– MARK LEVIN

