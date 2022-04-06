Liberal media ignoring Hunter Biden laptop; Journo claims White conservatives suppress free speech

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NARRATIVE DEFLATED – CNN and MSNBC each spent months downplaying the relevancy of Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop, often chalking it up as “Russian disinformation,” but now they haven’t spent much time on it since its authenticity was confirmed. Continue reading …

CRASH NOT ACCIDENT – A crash of 2 Army helicopters that killed a soldier at Fort Stewart last month was not an accident and is under criminal investigation, authorities said. Continue reading …

CRIMINAL HISTORY – Hannah Tubbs, the trans child molester sentenced to a juvenile facility for the assault of a 10-year-old, was accused of attacking a 4-year-old girl one year earlier. Continue reading …

‘UNRESPONSIVE’ – Pilots successfully landed their New York-to-Paris flight after a technical failure forced crew to take emergency action. Continue reading …

‘FASTING FROM WHITENESS’ – A church near Chicago has told parishioners it will abstain from performing any music associated with White people during the season of Lent. Continue reading …

LIFE DELAYS – Rep. Ro Khanna said he’s concerned student loan debt could prevent Americans from starting families or buying homes. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Two things need to happen to help Ukrainian war efforts: Get weapons to fighters and European allies need to stop funding the war. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Fox News host discussed how former President Obama was called to the White House to “resuscitate” the Biden administration’s image. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – If the Hunter Biden investigation doesn’t lead straight to the White House, it’ll just prove that corruption is king in Washington, D.C. Continue reading …

BEIJING BIDEN? – In 2017, President Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese executive who did business with Hunter. Continue reading …

SCOTUS RHETORIC – MSNBC, The New York Times, Washington Post and ABC slammed the GOP over only a few senators voting to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson. Continue reading …

REAL DIVIDE – Biden’s media allies are turning on him after he failed to distract attention from the truth that America’s real divide is about class, Newsweek’s Batya Ungar-Sargon said. Continue reading …

POINTING FINGERS – White conservatives may be the side suppressing free speech, Guardian contributing writer Thomas Zimmer argued. Continue reading …

‘GENDER ERASURE’ – More media outlets employ the term “pregnant people” in reporting when referring to pregnant women, matching Biden admin language. Continue reading …

DISNEY ‘WORSE THAN SILENT’ – Sen. Tom Cotton said Disney is “worse than silent” on China’s Uyghur genocide on Tuesday’s “The Ingraham Angle.” Continue reading …

ELAINE L. CHAO – Despite many challenges and uncertainty that loomed on the horizon, the Ukrainian people have been proud, determined and energized to once again be independent and in control of their own country. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Obama can tell the world he has no respect for Joe Biden because at this point, nobody has respect for Joe Biden. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – In just a few short months, we steamed past the competition, handily beating those hyped-up late night shows without even breaking a sweat. Continue reading …

WESLEY HUNT – The repeal of Title 42 will be catastrophic. It will flood the immigration system, it will increase fentanyl deaths and human trafficking will surge. Continue reading …

LT. COL. ROBERT MAGINNIS, (RET.) – President Joe Biden must tell the American people what national interests are at stake in Ukraine to justify our investment. Continue reading …

KARDASHIAN IN LOVE – Kim Kardashian appears to be head over heels in love with funnyman Pete Davidson. Continue reading …

ELON’S SEC TROUBLES – Elon Musk may have picked another SEC battle over how he disclosed his investment in Twitter. Continue reading …

PREEMIE REDUX – A Virginia woman who was born prematurely has given birth to a daughter — who arrived under circumstances incredibly similar to her own. Continue reading …

MASTERS FAN EXPERIENCE – A partnership with IBM has allowed The Masters to maintain traditions while reaching new heights in fan engagement Continue reading …

RYDELL DIES – Former teen idol Bobby Rydell, 79, died of pneumonia. The crooner was the star of “Bye, Bye Birdie” and was known for the song, “Volare.” Continue reading …

“They (Biden’s family) did not want him to be president, either. Some of Biden’s closest relatives assured friends that Biden was running merely to work off the grief from his son’s death two years before.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

