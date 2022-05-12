Legally-armed Philadelphia man taking smoke break ‘turned the tables’ on armed would-be robber

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia man taking a smoke break outside his home “turned the tables” on an armed would-be robber when he pulled out his own legal gun and fatally shot him, according to police.

“It looked like a robbery victim, at this time, turned the tables on a would-be robber and shot him in the head,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said of the matter, according to NBC 10.

The incident unfolded just before 11:30 Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia near Moyamensing Avenue. A 24-year-old man smoking outside his home told police that a would-be robber approached him while riding a bike and soon pulled out a gun and “announced a robbery,” according to police.

The resident pulled out his own licensed to carry gun and opened fire on the would-be robber, police said. The alleged robber was shot in the head, but was able to fire off a round or two, the 24-year-old South Philly man told police.

“According to the 24-year-old who fired the shot, the perpetrator, after being shot in the head, pulled his gun and fired one or two shots, but did not strike the 24-year-old who fired the initial shot,” Small said.

Police responded to the scene and found the 30-year-old Asian male laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot to the head. He was transported to a hospital and died early Thursday morning, according to police.

Two guns were recovered from the scene. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.