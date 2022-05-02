Left-wing activist researched Republican mayor before attempted murder of Dem candidate: Court docs

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quintez Brown, an activist sprung from jail through a BLM-supported bail fund after allegedly attempting to murder a Democratic candidate running for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, also researched a Republican mayor in the hours before the Valentine’s Day shooting, court documents allege.

Last week, Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay unsealed nearly 800 pages of court documents showing 21-year-old Brown’s Internet search records leading up to the shooting at the campaign headquarters of Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Feb. 14, WPSD reported.

Earlier in the day, records show Brown searched “j town mayor office” on Google and looked at several social media posts of Bill Dieruf, the Republican mayor of nearby Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE CANDIDATE'S ALLEGED ATTEMPTED ASSASIN WANTS FEDERAL INDICTMENT TOSSED OVER MENTAL HEALTH RECORDS

The records, showing online activity from Feb. 9 up until just minutes before the shooting, also reveal Brown searched for details on how to load a magazine and “safety on glock 17,” as well as information on guns and gun shops and specific details about Greenberg’s address, staff, and family, Spectrum News reported.

Brown, an activist and former newspaper intern and columnist, is accused of opening fire inside Greenberg’s campaign headquarters while the candidate and four staffers were inside. No one was injured, but bullets grazed Greenberg’s sweater. Police arrested Brown 10 minutes later, allegedly finding a 9mm magazine in his pants pocket.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville shelled out $100,000 to cover his bail, and Brown was released two days after the shooting for home incarceration with an ankle monitor. A Jefferson County grand jury later indicted Brown on attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment charges.

Federal authorities rearrested Brown last month. A federal indictment unsealed April 7 charges Brown with interfering with a federally protected right, as well as using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence by shooting at and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office.

Brown remains in federal custody while a judge weighs whether to allow him to return to house arrest.