Lebron James to host televised 'Graduate Together' ceremony celebrating Class of 2020

Lebron James will host a televised salute to 2020 high school graduates on Saturday evening, in place of ceremonies that were either canceled or altered due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, called “Graduate Together,” is set to air at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast by FOX and other major networks. It will also be available to stream on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube under the handles @XQAMERICA and @GRADTOGETHER.

Former President Barack Obama will give a commencement speech during the event.

In addition to James and Obama, other appearances will include comedian Kevin Hart; singers Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny and Alicia Keys, and actresses Olivia Wilde and Zendaya.

In a promo video, James — who serves as executive producer for the event — addresses high school students, saying: “Class of 2020, this is for you.” Other stars also appear in the montage to share their thoughts and feelings on the celebration.

“Thankfully, being a senior is so much more than just your senior year,” Zendaya added.

The video also includes clips of students celebrating their scholastic achievements.

Obama closes out the montage by saying: “With so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly up for grabs, this is your generation’s world to shape.”

