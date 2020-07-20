Lawyer found dead in upstate NY may be linked to New Jersey shooting at judge's house

A man possibly involved in the fatal shooting of a federal court judge’s son in New Jersey was found dead in New York’s Sullivan County on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The man, an attorney from New York City, is being investigated in connection with the shooting, a law enforcement official and a judiciary official told The Associated Press. The man had appeared before the judge in the past, the officials said.

The man’s body was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the town of Rockland in Sullivan County, New York, law enforcement officials said.

Trooper Steven Nevel, a spokesperson for New York State Police’s Troop F, said the FBI was on the scene of the Rockland shooting to determine if the body found there was linked to the shooting at U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ home in North Brunswick.

An FBI Newark spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that law enforcement was conducting official business in New York, but could not confirm the death or its link to the case involving Salas’ family.

According to the New York Post, police and the FBI were on their way to probe his connection with a gun found near the scene.

Earlier on Monday, federal, state, and local law enforcement we on the hunt for the gunman who fatally shot Salas’ son and wounded her husband while disguised as a FedEx worker.

Salas’ son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, was killed and her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, is in the hospital after they were shot around 5 p.m. Sunday, officials have said.

Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured, according to the Associated Press.

Daniel, a college student, was her only child, officials said.

