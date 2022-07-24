Lawrence Jones pushes back on Left ‘pouncing’ on COVID in news again: ‘We’re done with it’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Lawrence Jones declared that Americans are “done” with COVID-19 despite its resurgence in the news Saturday on “Cross Country.”

LAWRENCE JONES: With COVID back in the headlines, it seems like the Left is pouncing on the opportunity. After more than two years, Dr. Fauci was asked whether he thought people were taking COVID as seriously as they should right now. He said, “No, of course not.” He went on to say, “In general, the public, in wishing that this thing was behind us and we’re done with it might be being a little bit less attentive to the fact that there’s still a lot of virus around.”

FAUCI KEEPING AN ‘OPEN MIND’ ON COVID LAB LEAK THEORY

Two years, y’all. Nah, we’re done with it. And it’s this never-ending pandemic mentality that is severely hurting our children. Leaders are still weighing mask mandates in the classroom for this fall, despite the horrific toll [they’ve] taken on our kids’ education.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH HIS FULL COMMENTS BELOW: