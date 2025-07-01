‘Lawn guy’ accused of throwing party at former client’s home while they were on vacation: ‘Epic failures’

​

A North Carolina landscaper found himself in the weeds after allegedly throwing a large party at a previous customer’s home.

37-year-old Michael Brown is accused of inviting “several hundred people” to a Weddington home on June 21 where he had previously worked as a landscaper, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown allegedly waited until the homeowners were on vacation to throw the massive bash, even charging an entry fee that “he then pocketed,” police said.

Deputies were called to the home after receiving several noise complaints and encountered Brown, who initially told them he was the owner, according to authorities. When the officers did not buy his story, Brown then claimed the home belonged to his grandparents, police said.

“After several additional epic failures at telling the truth, he finally admitted he was the lawn guy and had no relation to the homeowners whatsoever,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Several local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene due to the large number of partygoers, with several individuals deciding to “double down on their criminal behavior” by leaving the area recklessly — resulting in numerous traffic stops.

Brown was subsequently taken into custody and charged with alleged breaking and entering, injury to real property, obtaining property under false pretenses, second-degree trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was booked into the Union County Detention Center, where he “was specifically told he was a guest [at the jail], not a resident, and ordered not to throw any parties in our phone cell while trying to secure a bonding company,” the press release said.

Brown has since been released from jail on bond.

Fox News Digital was unable to immediately locate an attorney representing Brown.