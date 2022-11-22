Law enforcement activity shuts down busy interstate outside Tampa

A major highway connecting Florida almost from gulf to ocean was partially shut down outside of Tampa on Sunday because of law enforcement activity.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement that westbound lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down for two exits Sunday afternoon near Dinosaur World, the roadside tourist attraction that displays scaled-to-size replicas of dinosaurs outdoors.

The law enforcement activity started in Polk County, and then it spilled into neighboring Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorists were warned there could be delays for several hours.

Interstate 4 connects Florida from the Tampa area to the Daytona Beach area and passes through metro Orlando. It is one of Florida’s most utilized highways.