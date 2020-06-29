Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say

Seattle police said Monday officers are investigating a shooting near the area protesters are calling the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP.

Two males suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Harborview Medical Center’s Emergency Department. They are both in critical condition, Susan Gregg, a hospital spokeswoman, told Fox News.

The first male arrived at about 6:15 a.m. (ET) by private vehicle followed by the second male about 15 minutes later via Seattle Fire Department medics.

CHOP ORGANIZERS EYEING AREA NEAR PRECINCT, REFOCUSING AWAY FROM PARK: REPORT

The Seattle Police Department said officers were investigating a shooting near 12 Avenue and Pike Street, where two people were reported injured.

That corner is about two blocks away from Cal Anderson Park, where protesters initially camped out in tents to occupy the area first referred to as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

The encampment has become more difficult to manage, drawing violence and a large homeless population since the onset of the occupation three weeks ago.

Organizers on Sunday said they’re seeking to move into the abandoned East Precinct, where most protest leadership have already taken up shelter, as part of an effort to secure their best bargaining chip in convincing city officials to act on police reform and other demands, the Seattle Times reported.

This is not the first shooting linked to the CHOP. The first and only fatality was recorded on June 20 when a 19-year-old protester was shot around 2:30 a.m. near Cal Anderson Park on 10th Avenue and East Pine Street inside the area referred to as the CHOP. Another man was injured in the incident.

“Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers’ safe access to the victims,” Seattle Police Department said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Officers were later informed that the victims, both males, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP “medics,” it continued. “Officers responded to Harborview and were informed that one of the victims, a 19-year-old male, had died from injuries.”

The death prompted Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to announce last week the city would begin efforts to dismantle the CHOP, asking organizers to convince protesters to disperse to avoid police intervention.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.