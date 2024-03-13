‘Late-term fetus’ discovered in Virginia pond, police immediately launch death investigation

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Authorities in Virginia have opened a death investigation after a community member found a “late-term fetus” in a pond.

The Leesburg Police Department said in a press release that a community member called police at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday after they discovered the deceased baby in the pond behind Park Gate Drive in Leesburg.

Emergency services subsequently responded to the area, which was secured for further investigation, which police said was “being treated with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.”

“This is a deeply tragic situation,” Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat said in the release. “We urge anyone with information to come forward, not just for the sake of the investigation, but also to ensure that those in need are provided appropriate medical attention and services.”

Police said the body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia for an autopsy.

The department is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward, emphasizing that confidentiality will be respected and handled with discretion.

They also said there are resources available for people “who may find themselves in distressing situations, including options for the safe and anonymous surrender of newborns under the Virginia Safe Haven laws.”

Tips can be sent to the Leesburg Police Department via its non-Emergency number, 703-771-4500, or its Anonymous Tip Line: 703-443-TIPS (8477). They can also be emailed to: [email protected].

The case remains under investigation.