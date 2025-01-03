Las Vegas suspect’s ex-girlfriend shares days-old texts of him bragging about Tesla Cybertruck: report

An ex-girlfriend of the Las Vegas explosion suspect reportedly shared text messages with the FBI that she received from Matthew Livelsberger just days ago playfully bragging about his rented Tesla Cybertruck.

Alicia Arritt and Livelsberger dated from 2018 to 2021, but she told The Denver Gazette it was odd he reached out three days before the New Year’s Day explosion outside President-elect Trump’s Las Vegas hotel.

She told the newspaper they met in 2018 after Livelsberger divorced his first wife, Sara. But Arrit said she and Livelsberger stopped talking after a painful breakup in 2021, and they had both moved on.

“I just want everyone to know that Matt was the kindest man I ever knew,” Arritt told the Gazette, explaining that Livelsberger bought her a house when her mother became ill. “He got me through a difficult time.”

The FBI showed up at Arritt’s door in Colorado Springs the evening of New Year’s Day after tracking messages from Livelsberger’s account, but she was at work, according to the Gazette.

FBI agents returned Thursday morning and met with her at 9 a.m., she said.

She showed the agents how Livelsberger messaged her Dec. 29 photos and music videos of the gold Cybertruck he rented.

“I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the s—,” he wrote her at 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Gazette.

“It matches my Kobe 2 shoes I had when I was little,” Livelsberger added. “Google them.

“I feel like Batman or halo.”

Arritt said she was unaware of Livelsberger’s plans to allegedly shoot himself to death inside the Cybertruck loaded with explosives moments before it detonated outside Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas New Year’s morning.

Arritt described Livelsberger as an honorable man who loved his country and that she knew him to be politically conservative. Livelsberger’s family has reportedly described him as a supporter of Trump.

She also said Livelsberger had two surgeries on his back after serving as a paratrooper. She said she noticed a change in him in 2019 after he returned from a tour in the Middle East with a traumatic brain injury. She said Livelsberger became isolated, explaining to the newspaper she thinks his depressive symptoms went untreated because “it’s not acceptable to seek treatment when someone is in Special Forces.”

They broke up partly because “he wanted to focus on his career,” she said.

The Gazette said Arritt broke down in tears upon hearing investigators identified Livelsberger by a World War I plane tattoo on his right arm.

“I don’t know if I could have stopped him,” she reportedly told the paper.

Arritt previously served as an Army nurse at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, according to the Gazette.

Livelsberger was a Green Beret who served 19 years in the military, mostly at Fort Carson and on assignment in Germany.

Arritt shared a photo of her with a wildflower in her hair as Livelsberger smiled behind her.

She said it was taken when the two were at “spy school” in Washington state, according to the Gazette.

After their three-year relationship, Livelsberger remarried. His second wife, Jennifer Davis, reportedly broke up with Livelsberger six days before the attack.

She reportedly accused him of cheating on her around the time she gave birth to their infant daughter. He left their home in Colorado Springs the day after Christmas after a fight.