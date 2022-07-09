Las Vegas police search for suspect after multiple horses shot dead ‘at close range’ over several months

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Las Vegas are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say shot and killed four horses on the same property in four separate shootings.

Authorities say the shootings took place at the Cowboy Trail Rides in the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area in January, March, June and on the Fourth of July.

American animal rights group, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is now offering a $5K reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Surveillance video released by Metro Police showed the suspect wearing a ski mask, gloves, and ear protection walking through the ranch under the cover of darkness.

“These shootings are intentional, and the suspect is actively concealing his identity,” said Lieutenant David Valenta of the Metropolitan Police Department’s animal cruelty department.

Valenta said in each case, the suspect parked, walked to the horse stables, shot a horse, and then left.

Police say that the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit at 702-828-3364 or [email protected]