Las Vegas police arrest duo for opening fire on homeless encampment killing 2, injuring 3 others

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Las Vegas couple was arrested more than a month after allegedly opening fire on a homeless encampment and killing two people, while injuring three others.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 31-year-old Cristobal Omar Perez and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kylee Au Yong on Thursday.

Both suspects, according to the Associated Press, have been charged with murder and battery with a deadly weapon. Police are also looking to identify a third suspect.

VIDEO SHOWS NEVADA MAN LEAP AND ATTACK CLARK COUNTY JUDGE AFTER BEING DENIED PROBATION

Police said the incident took place at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, when a gunman was dropped off by a black SUV near a highway overpass in the northeastern portion of the city.

The gunman allegedly went to a homeless encampment and opened fire before getting picked up in a getaway car.

Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said it is believed the shooting was planned in advance.

NEVADA CORONER IDENTIFIES THIRD VICTIM IN UNLV SHOOTING

While it appears to be targeted, investigators said a motive has not been identified.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that Au Young appeared in court on Friday morning. During the brief hearing, the judge ordered Au Young to be held without bail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perez also had a hearing but did not appear for unknown reasons. Like Au Yong, Perez was ordered held without bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.