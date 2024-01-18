Las Vegas officer’s wife posed as attorney, filed fake documents for years: police

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Las Vegas woman allegedly posed as an attorney and filed fake documents for clients for years, according to police.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on Jan. 16 arrested Cenia Poulsen, who is now facing charges of forgery, theft, preparing or delivering a “simulated legal document,” and offering a false instrument for a public office filing, police said in a press release.

Detectives believe Poulsen, who is reportedly married to an LVMPD officer, according to 8 News Now, presented herself as an attorney to people seeking legal help since January 2022.

Poulsen would accept money from her clients to “‘file documents’ through the court systems,” LVMPD said.

She took on divorce cases, legal reviews, name changes and adoptions, allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the process, according to authorities.

Poulsen also reportedly forged client and judge signatures, used fake stamps on documents, created fake divorce documents and accepted payments via Venmo and Zelle, according to 8 News Now.

She labeled herself as a law office manager on LinkedIn and previously worked for attorney Douglas Crawford, who has a pending criminal case after he was accused of trading legal services for sexual acts. She also previously worked for Goldberg Injury Law, where she allegedly stole more than $7,000 using company funds, 8 News Now reported.

Other names Poulsen worked under include Cenia Del Pozo and Cenia Carillo.

LVMPD detectives are asking anyone who may have employed Poulsen’s legal services or know more about the case to contact the department at 702-828-3251. Tipsters can also send anonymous information to crimestoppersofnv.com.