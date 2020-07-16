Las Vegas man faces felony after 'goading' homeless man into performing deadly stunt for $6

A Las Vegas man was arrested on a federal charge Tuesday after he allegedly “goaded” a homeless man into performing a deadly stunt for his Facebook Live in exchange for $6 last month, according to police.

Keonte Jones, 28, is accused of recording another man — 55-year-old Larry Coner – performing various stunts on June 20. Coner had approached Jones and asked him for money, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.

Jones can be seen on Facebook Live telling viewers that he offered Coner $6 to perform a stunt.

FLORIDA WALMART SHOPPER BRANDISHES GUN IN APPARENT DISPUTE OVER CORONAVIRUS MASKS

In the 10-minute video released by police, Coner lands two cartwheels before attempting a backflip but lands on his head. Bystanders erupt in laughter.

WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO

“He hit a backflip and went to sleep,” Jones is heard telling onlookers. He tells one man who tries to check on Coner to instead leave him alone, that he’s going to be “all right.”

An older woman eventually intervenes and calls 911. Coner was transported to University Medical Center and died of a spinal injury ten days later ,on June 30, Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.

Jones was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday. He faces one count of willful disregard of a person’s safety, which is a felony. He has since posted bail, the Las Vegas Sun reported, citing Las Vegas Justice Court records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Las Vegas Metro Police said the incident was brought to their attention by Coner’s family member.