A Las Vegas high schooler was charged with battery after video of a beating in a classroom last week went viral on social media. The video, which was taken at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, shows the victim with her head facedown on a desk as the suspect punches her repeatedly from behind and someone tries to stop the attack. Laughter could be heard at one point during the video.

Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink said that the suspect was cited for battery on the day of the incident, but could face more charges once the victim’s injuries are reviewed.

“The victim was seen by medical and then we encourage the mother to take her to get further medical and get checked out,” Zink told Fox News Digital. “We’re just waiting to hear back from the parent on the extent of any injuries before we can move forward with additional charges.”

Minors older than 16 can be prosecuted as an adult in Nevada, but that is usually reserved for the most serious crimes, according to Zink.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara condemned the violence on Saturday.

“Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Jara said in a statement.

A secretary at nearby Legacy High School in northern Las Vegas was also attacked by a student this week, KLAS reports.

“We don’t tolerate this kind of behavior,” Zink said of the attack at Las Vegas High School. “This is very, very serious, just a very brutal beat down. It’s just terrible.”