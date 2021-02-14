Las Vegas fire on high-rise hotel balcony prompts evacuation, 'multiple' hospitalizations
“Multiple” people were reportedly hospitalized with unspecified minor injuries after the 51st floor of The Cosmopolitan hotel on the Las Vegas Strip was evacuated Saturday evening when a fire broke out on a balcony.
Clark County firefighters, who responded with 10 engines and four ladder trucks just before 8 p.m. PT, were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which was under investigation, FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported.
The fire didn’t spread to any other floors, the station reported.
Strip hotels have suffered several fires over the years, including a 1980 fire at the old MGM Grand, now Bally’s Las Vegas, that started on the ground floor and killed 87 people – mostly from smoke inhalation. It remains one of the deadliest hotel fires in U.S. history, the Review-Journal reported.
The Cosmopolitan, which opened in 2010, is located next to the Bellagio Hotel and Casino.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
In 2015, a large fire started at The Cosmopolitan’s rooftop pool area on the 14th floor, causing more than $2 million in damage and sending at least one person to a hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the newspaper.