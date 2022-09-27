Las Vegas bombing convict escapes prison, officials say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted bomb maker serving life in prison for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort has allegedly escaped from a Nevada state prison, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a news release, medium-security inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was determined missing from Southern Desert Correctional Center outside Las Vegas, Nevada during the 7 a.m. head count.

SWAT ARRESTS CALIFORNIA MAN FOR PLOTTING ‘LAS VEGAS-STYLE’ MASS SHOOTING

Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) said that escape procedures were initiated approximately at 8 a.m., and search teams remain in effect.

Duarte-Herrera is an undocumented immigrant from Nicaragua who was sentenced to life in prison after a 2007 bombing in the parking garage of the Luxor Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. The bombing killed 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio.

KENTUCKY SCHOOL SHOOTER DENIED PAROLE 25 YEARS LATER, TO SPEND REST OF LIFE IN PRISON

Prosecutors said that Duarte-Herrera conspired to build a metal pipe bomb to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new lover, Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio. The 27-year-old died in the explosion when he unwittingly picked up the motion-activated bomb inside a coffee cup on top of his car after his shift at Luxor.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder, bomb-making, bomb possession and destruction of property in a 2006 Halloween blast that destroyed a parked pickup truck outside a Home Depot store east of downtown Las Vegas.

According to the release, Duarte-Herrera arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on February 18, 2010, from Clark County. He is serving a sentence life sentence for murder with use of deadly weapon.

“This is unacceptable,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said in a statement.”My office has ordered NDOC to conduct and complete a thorough investigation into this event as quickly as possible. This kind of security lapse cannot be permitted and those responsible will be held accountable.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Duarte-Herrera is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.