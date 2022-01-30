Nine people were killed and one person was in critical condition Saturday following six-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas, Nevada, according to reports.

The crash was a “chaotic event” that happened around 3 p.m. local time, Alexander Cuevas, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas police, told reporters, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

A driver in a maroon Dodge Challenger, speeding through a red light, appeared to have caused the crash, he said. The driver of the Challenger and a passenger in the vehicle were among the dead, he added.

One of those killed died after being transported to a hospital, Cuevas said. The critically injured person was being treated at University Medical Center, he added.

A total of 15 people were in the vehicles linked to the crash, the newspaper reported.

“We have not seen a mass casualty traffic collision like this before,” Cuevas said around 11 p.m. local time.

Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot nearby, the spokesman said.

The ages of the people who died ranged from children to middle-aged adults.

A previous crash Jan. 10 left four dead, the Associated Press reported.

Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roadsin 14 years, with 382 people killed, the Review-Journal reported.

North Las Vegas is a city of about 250,000 residents, located just next to the gambling capital, which has about 630,000 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.