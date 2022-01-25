The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Monday released body camera footage showing an officer performing life-saving measures on a “lifeless toddler.”

The officer was on patrol duty in the area of Bellevue Avenue and Echo Park Avenue in LA on Jan. 19 when “he saw parents yelling for help” with the toddler, who was not breathing, in their arms, according to the LAPD.

“Without hesitation, the Sergeant took immediate action, cleared the airway, and seconds later the toddler was breathing,” the department said in a Monday tweet, along with a clip from the body camera footage.

NYC DA BRAGG DISPUTES CLAIM DEMORALIZING, DEMONIZING POLICE LED TO CRIME SPIKE, NOT GUNS

The footage shows a distressed parent rushing toward the officer at an intersection, saying, “I don’t know what’s wrong! Officer, please!”

He hands the child over to the officer. The officer quickly performs life-saving measures on the child, whom he describes in the video as “around” 3 years old. A third person can be heard screaming in the background.

HARLEM ‘AMBUSH’: NYPD OFFICER JASON RIVERA HONORED AT VIGIL: ‘VIOLENCE WON’T DIVIDE US’

It is unclear what caused the child to stop breathing. The first parent tells the officer in the video that the child was in his car, and he didn’t know what happened.

While the officer is patting the child’s back, a woman appears in the picture and asks the child what she has in her mouth and instructs her to “open.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Something came out,” the officer can be heard saying, prompting a sigh of relief from the woman.

Authorities transported the child to a nearby children’s hospital, where she was treated and in stable condition after the incident, according to the LAPD.