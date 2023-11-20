LAPD identifies suspect in armed robbery video as 20-year-old released 5 times in 18 months

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking a serial robbery suspect, accused in a string of follow-home-style robberies in the past year and a half, who is considered armed and dangerous after shoving the barrel of a handgun into a victim’s stomach captured on harrowing surveillance video taken from an apartment building parking garage.

Dashwan Dow, 20, has been arrested and released five times in that span, police said over the weekend.

Investigators have identified him as the tall, gun-toting man seen in the Oct. 10 surveillance video showing a gunpoint robbery in a North Hollywood parking garage.

The 40-second clip released by police shows a man in a dark hoodie run toward two people in the corner of a parking garage around midnight.

HOLLYWOOD HEADLESS TORSO SUSPECT SAM HASKELL ‘PARANOID’ WEEKS BEFORE BODY FOUND IN DUMPSTER, FRIEND SAYS

The male victim resists at first, until a second robber runs into view. As he struggles with the new arrival, the armed man confronts the woman, taking something from her pocket as his accomplice appears to try prying the man’s watch off his wrist.

Then both assailants turn their attention to the male victim, and the taller one shoves the barrel of a handgun into his stomach.

They appear to rob him, toss a few unwanted items on the ground and run away.

WATCH: Serial robbery suspect appears on video holding gun to man’s stomach

Days earlier, police allege that Dow was involved in another follow-home robbery, also in North Hollywood, in which he stalked a couple while driving a gray Maserati and, along with an armed accomplice, shook a man and woman down for money and jewelry.

Police say Dow is a person of interest in more than one additional active investigations and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Dow is asked to call Los Angeles Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

WASHINGTON MEN BEAT UP ARMED ROBBERS AND WRESTLE AWAY THEIR GUN, WILD HOME SECURITY VIDEO SHOWS

Robberies have declined by about 8% through Oct. 28, the most recent numbers available, in 2023 compared to last year – but they remain about 5% higher than they were in 2021, according to LAPD statistics.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, although at a debate with a half-dozen Democratic primary challengers last week he called the issue of rising crime in LA “fake news.”

“The policies of George Gascon have failed us all,” said Jonathan Hatami, a deputy district attorney who is running to unseat his boss in next year’s election. “No consequences and no accountability just emboldens individuals like Dow.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A similar case, he said, involves a repeat robbery suspect who bailed out twice on robbery charges in August before being accused of killing someone in September.

“This shouldn’t be this way,” Hatami said. “Gascon should be ashamed.”

Fox News’ Bonny Chu contributed to this report.