Landmark abortion ruling to be struck down, leak suggests; High prices here to stay, experts say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

SUPREME LEAK – The Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to an unprecedented leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. The draft leak obtained by Politico was written in early February, but it was not immediately clear if it has been rewritten or revised. Continue reading …

ANTISEMITISM, SQUAD ACTIONS TIED – Antisemitic incidents spiked around the same time members of “the Squad” were ramping up anti-Israel rhetoric. Continue reading …

SWEET DEAL – Kansas politicians criticized the secrecy of a new law that could give $1 billion in public subsidies to an undisclosed company considering opening a plant in the state. Continue reading …

INSIDE JOB – An escaped Alabama murder suspect is on the run as a top official at the jail whom colleagues expected to retire has been linked to the jailbreak. Continue reading …

CAUSE OF DEATH RELEASED – Country icon Naomi Judd died by suicide following longtime mental health struggle: report. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘W’ LENDS SUPPORT – President George W. Bush is slated to appear at event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, opponent of Trump-backed David Purdue. Continue reading …

WILL CAIN – Fox host roasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for skipping out on the White House Correspondents Dinner for health reasons while attending the before and after parties for the dinner, without wearing a mask. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox host discusses MSNBC host, Mehdi Hasan, claiming the ‘neo-Nazi’ faction of GOP will grow because of Musk’s Twitter purchase. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox host explained that Democrats promoting sex-change surgeries and hormone blockers will create long-term ramifications for children. Continue reading …

PRIMARIES HEAT UP – Midwestern states kick off a frenetic schedule this month, with 13 states – including North Carolina and Georgia – holding primaries. Continue reading …

MEDIA

UKRAINE AID – Reps. Mike Turner said Congress had to pull the Biden administration forward on Ukraine aid. Continue reading …

RUFO FIRES BACK – Christopher Rufo called out MSNBC for referring to him as the “far-right mastermind” behind growing education issues in the country. Continue reading …

‘IT’S ABOUT DIVERSITY OF THOUGHT’ – Emily Compagno hits back after “The View” host claims Elon Musk wants free speech for “straight, White men.” Continue reading …

TWEET WIPED CLEAN – The New York Times deleted a tweet that Kathy Boudin, a member of the Weather Underground, had died, replacing it with softer language. Continue reading …

DESANTIS UNDER FIRE – MSNBC, “The View” and late-night hosts repeatedly hurl personal attacks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Continue reading …

OPINION

MELANIA TRUMP, REP. JACKIE WALORSKI – Foster care protects children, strengthens families, and builds a better future for our nation’s youth. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host argues that the Ukraine war is designed to create regime change in Moscow. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – We’re happy to be back at work. Unlike a group of Apple employees who claim it’s racist to force them to return to a physical office. Continue reading …

JACK BREWER – MSNBC’s Joy Reid and all critical race theory advocates owe our children an apology. Continue reading …

DR MARC SIEGEL – Patients must be seen and treated as individuals, guidelines are intended to guide, and not meant to be converted to mandates or dictums. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

STRONG FAITH – Chad Michael Murray explains keeping his faith strong in Hollywood: ‘I stick to the things I believe in.’ Continue reading …

R-E-S-P-E-C-T – NFL rookies receive advice from Super Bowl champions, other veterans on how to receive respect in the locker room. Continue reading …

TODDLER ERRANDS – A Japanese reality TV show now on Netflix featuring scenes of children carrying out errands outside their homes is sparking debate. Continue reading …

DRESSING UP – Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Continue reading …

CASE DISMISSED – Kardashian-Jenners win Blac Chyna defamation lawsuit: “Justice has prevailed,” family attorney says. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Elon Musk is saying, stay on Twitter. All my critics, feel free to attack me because that’s what free speech is all about. They’re that upset.”

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.